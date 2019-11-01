BETTENDORF, Iowa — Joe Whitty, the founder of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, at the age of 82, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Founder, Happy Joe Whitty," the post said. It went on to say he died "surrounded by his loving family and close friends."
Whitty was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Minot, N.D. He graduated from Des Lacs (N.D.) High School in 1956 and moved to Davenport, Iowa, 10 years later, according to the company's website.
In Davenport, he operated the SuperValu Bakery on Fourth Street before working as a supervisor and manager of Shakey's Pizza. It was here that Whitty thought of the idea of serving pizza and ice cream.
The first Happy Joe's opened in Davenport on Nov. 16, 1972. Today, the company has locations in six Midwestern states, including stores in Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Bismarck and two Minnesota stores in Crookston and New Ulm.