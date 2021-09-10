Williston is getting a new alternative for healing services with the opening of three businesses, collaborating to bring wellness to both body and mind.
Midwest Metaphysics, Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga held their grand openings Friday Sept. 10, welcoming the public in to check out their new space and the services they offer. Midwest Metaphysics owner Alex Johnson said the space, located at 203 Main Street in the former Joseph’s building, is meant to be relaxing environment meant to promote healing and well-being for their clients.
“This is a place for people to come find a center for healing, whether it’s through reiki, intuitive work, hypnotherapy, or life coaching,” Johnson told the Williston Herald. “We do a lot of stuff; we have a lot of certifications to help people. This is just a place a for people to find their center and move forward with their healing.”
Midwest Metaphysics provides services such as hypnotherapy, reiki, spiritual coaching, life coaching and more. Johnson said the services he provides are another way for people to find relief from stress, past trauma, grief and more. Johnson added that he recently began a podcast to go along with the business, called Super Natural Fix, with the first episode releasing soon.
Johnson hosts the podcast with Stephanie Skarphol, and the pair focus on healing both the body and the mind. Episodes can be found on Midwest Metaphysics’ website and Facebook.
Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga owner Kari Donner offers daily classes ranging from beginner’s yoga to restorative yoga, as well as monthly sound baths. Donner uses specially made crystal bowls to create soothing tones that help her clients relax and release their stress. She also offers the bowls for sale and teaches others how to “play” them to create their own meditative tones in their own homes.
“Sound is shown to be very meditative and very relaxing,” Donner explained. “As that sound, that vibration moves through your body, it starts to release that emotion, that trauma and that stress. It can be very relaxing, but it’s also very much a release for a lot of people.”
Midwest Metaphysics, Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga are preparing for another event in the coming weeks with Midwest Metaphysics Healing Arts and Psychic Fair, Sep 24 and 25 at the James Memorial Art Center.
To learn more about Midwest Metaphysics visit midwestmetaphysics.com, www.facebook.com/midwestmetaphysics. To learn more about Good Vibes Crystal Sounds visit www.goodvibescrystalsounds.com and www.facebook.com/goodvibescrystalsounds. Visit The Vault Yoga at goodvibescrystalsounds.com/the-vault-yoga-studio and www.facebook.com/thevaultyoga.