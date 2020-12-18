Jenna Phillips, a Licensed Clinical Practicing Counselor located in Sidney, Montana, is accepting new patients for in-person (subject to change due to COVID) and video telehealth therapy.
Phillips is experienced in providing a variety of modalities for adults with life and/or emotional concerns. She specializes in trauma informed care (abuse, death, assault, any traumatic events), interpersonal violence, women’s issues, LGBTQ, and mindfulness. She works best with clients who are ready for something to change. “Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work!”
For more information, visit jennaphillipsllc.com email jenna.phillipsllc@gmail.com or call (406) 480-4984.