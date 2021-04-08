One of Williston's most popular coffee shops is expanding its reach, with plans to open up shop in Watford City.
Meg-A-Latte has four locations in Williston, but with the closing of Taco John's in Watford City, owner Megan Wold jumped on the opportunity to expand into another city.
"We've been looking at going into Watford for a while now," Wold told the Williston Herald. "It's always been a dream of ours to have Meg-A-Latte expand into other towns, such as Watford City and Sidney."
Wold explained that there had been opportunity before, but that the timing wasn't right or things fell through. But when this location became available, she said she knew the time was right. Wold said she began looking at the location last August, making the decision to purchase the location In November. Work is currently underway, with outside painting just being completed.
"In the inside, we're doing renovations to give it our Meg-A-Latte style," Wold added. "We hope that won't take very long, we're hoping that come the beginning of May, we should be ready to open."
Wold said the goal is to open by May 1, but that it could be closer to the middle of May, depending on how work progresses. With the existing drive-thru window, Wold said customers can expect the same level of service they would get in Williston, as well as the beverage and food options that are popular in local stores. While construction is still underway on this latest location, Wold said she still hopes to continue Meg-A-Latte's expansion to other communities around the region.
"Our goal is to get into these towns and be a part of the community," Wold explained. "We like to serve these new communities with our coffee, food, atmosphere and just be good place for community members to greet and gather."
Follow Meg-A-Late online to stay up-to-date with all the latest news on their expansion. Visit them at meg-a-latte.com, www.facebook.com/megalattecoffee or @megalattecoffee on Instagram.