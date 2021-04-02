The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it will be bringing entrepreneurial program 1 Million Cups back to in-person meetings beginning Wednesday, April 7.
The program, organized by Williston Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce, has been meeting virtually for nearly a year due to COVID-19. The first in-person 1 Million Cups will be hosted at Meg-A-Latte's New Hope location at 8:30 a.m., with Lilac Lane owner Bre Staahl and Skin Win Dermatology founder Dr. Daniel Hoffman as the morning's featured speakers.
“We are excited that 1 Million Cups is returning this month and we have a great lineup of entrepreneur presenters for all of our 2021 meetings," Chamber President Rachel Richter-Lordemann told the Williston Herald. "After the challenges their businesses had to overcome over the past year, we can’t wait to hear their stories of success and give them opportunities to promote their businesses to the community.”
Visit www.1millioncups.com/williston or www.facebook.com/1MCWST for up-to-date information and upcoming dates for 1 Million Cups events.