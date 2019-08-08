The former Pizza Hut building in Williston has been going through a lot of changes the last few weeks, in preparation for the opening of Meg-A-Latte’s new location.
The coffee shop, which currently has three locations in town, will be closing its store on 13th Street West across from Taco John’s, and re-opening in the new building on Million Dollar Way. Owner Megan Wold spoke with the Williston Herald about the new endeavor.
“We just kind of ran out of room at our location next to Taco John’s,” Wold explained. “We really wanted to expand our menu as far as food goes, we’d like to offer a lot more. So, we just needed the space for not only fridges, but countertops and everything else. With this new facility we’ll be able to have a lot more room to expand the things we’d like to offer.”
The menu won’t be the only thing expanding, as the new store will have a significantly larger space for patron to sit and enjoy one of Meg-A-Latte’s signature creations. The store will feature much more seating, an upstairs loft, as well as a drive-thru. Wold said as she and her husband began discussion about expanding, they started looking for locations that could work. When the Pizza Hut building became available, Wold says she simply couldn’t resist.
“Being from Williston, Pizza Hut has always like an iconic place for me growing up, and really for anyone in Williston.” she said. “When it went on the market, I thought to myself ‘Could we ever transform that in to a Meg-A-Latte?’”
After speaking with husband Eddie and father-in-law Mark, who owns Get R Done Construction in Williston, Wold decided to “jump on it.” After removing a large portion of the building, essentially leaving only the kitchen area, work began rebuilding. Piece by piece the wooden frame has gone up around the site, with more progress being done each day. All that hard work will soon come to fruition, as Wold hopes to have the store open in just a couple months.
“My hope is to be open by Oct. 1,” Wold said. “So that’s what I’ve been telling my husband and father-in-law to make happen.”
Once the new store is open, the former location will be closed and remodeled into Lounge 33, a 21 and over wine lounge, giving an alternate option for those who would like to relax and enjoy a drink without going to a bar. Wold said she wants to create a “chill atmosphere” where people can enjoy a glass of wine, appetizers and music with their friends.
“I never really go out in Williston because I’m just not into the bar scene, necessarily.” she explained. “My idea of having a glass of wine is very chill. Super quaint, not loud, not a lot going on. So I thought it would nice for our community to have a place that’s really loungey and relaxed.”
Wold says she hopes to have Lounge 33 up and running in November.