The community was on full display at the Williston Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet on Friday night. The Williston community and certain members were highlighted, showing why Williston is a great place to live.
The Chamber noted its successful year this year, boasting statistical achievements including the addition of 45 new members in 2022, 19 ribbon cuttings, 10 Leadership Williston graduates, two groundbreaking ceremonies and many other achievements for the 2022 year.
Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast hosted the event and many speeches from Chamber staff and board members and a tear jerking video highlighted the community.
2022 Leadership Williston Graduate Katie Brewer from U.S Bank gave her speech on leadership and why she loves Williston.
"I love Williston," she began, "because there are unexpected leaders everywhere. This town is made of self made entrepreneurs who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty."
The night concluded with awards being given out to different members of the community, highlighting their contributions.
Alex Johnson, owner of Midwest Metaphysics, won the Generation Next award. This award is given to someone who represents the future of the Williston Business Community.
Janessa Storlie from What's happening in Williston won the Community Engagement award. This award is given to a recipient who best represents the values of community engagement through participation in events.
Steve Kemp from Williston County won the E. Ward Advocacy award. This award is given the a recipient who has demonstrated leadership traits and qualities in the policy and government arenas at the local, state and federal levels.
Dustin Johnsrud, a local farmer, won the Champion of Agriculture award. This award is given to a recipient who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the agriculture community.
Katie Shannon of ConnectUs Therapy won the Williston Leadership award. This award was given to an individual who has taken a leadership role within their organization, neighborhood or community, and encouraged growth and development of others.
Cyrena Weeks from the Tri-County Regional Development Council won the Chamber Connector award. This award is given to a recipient who best represents the values of networking and connecting Chamber membership with the community.
The final award of the evening was given to Chris Brostuen who won the Distinguished Western Star award. This award is given to an individual in the Williston area who promotes Williston as a great place in which to live and work.