Williston is known for its rockin’ nightlife.
With over 15 bars that host music and activities, it’s always easy to find a fun-loving crowd. Some nights, however, are for a little sophistication, a little extra chic, a reason to put on those diamonds and heels, and Lounge Thirty 3 offers that quiet touch of class.
The owners of Mega Latte and Williston natives Megan and Eddie Wold have changed their old mega latte location into a classy yet comfortable lounge serving fine wine, craft beer and artisan coffee. The setting is darker, comfortable and styled in an art deco fashion complete with some unique art created by Eddie Wold.
Opening in May of last year, Meg didn’t let SARS-Cov-2 stop her from transforming the coffee shop into something uniquely cosmopolitan. She has taken the intimate establishment and made it instantly popular with VIP wine clubs where members can try new and exotic wines that will not be available on the regular menu.
Live music, comedy and fancy wine tastings will be standard on most Friday and Saturday nights, offering local musicians and comedians to play to a mellow crowd. This charming lounge is the perfect place for a big anniversary or date night away from the kids so come support local business and enjoy an evening of cultivated Williston culture.