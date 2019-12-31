Technology advancements and exploration of the oil and gas industry within the Bakken shale play have created unique economic opportunities for this region.
The oil and gas industry truly is the reason we are where we are today in the grand scheme of economic development.
Williston is in a unique position as we move into 2020. The first part of the decade saw a bit of chaos as everyone grappled with the amount of growth that was coming at them.
Today, we are in a much better position. The next 5-10 years are going to be critical for the community as development will really decide what kind of city Williston will become.
I foresee a lot of “infill” with businesses and amenities that define and give a city its identity.