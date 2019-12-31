It is not a single event or achievement, but I believe the most important feat of the decade is Williston’s municipal infrastructure development. The city’s skyrocketing economy and population outgrew nearly every imaginable segment of city services. The growth drove the construction, or expansion, of water treatment and distribution, sewer collection and treatment, sanitation, engineering, emergency service, airport, street and highway structures.
That’s the physical side of municipal infrastructure development. The human side grew as well. It took a massive effort to find and train the employees to deliver the services needed to make Williston a great place to work and live. It’s an amazing achievement, at a scale and pace, that few cities will ever know.
In the upcoming decade, I believe the most important event or achievement for Williston will be solving its school enrollment and facility growth challenges.