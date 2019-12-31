I would say the opening of the new Williston Basin International Airport has been the most important event of the decade for the city. It’s planning, funding, construction, and development literally consumed the entire decade. It is a critical asset for our growth and it is and will probably remain the most expensive single infrastructure project ever completed by the city. It’s opening will impact our residents and the region for generations to come.
I believe the most important thing we will see in the next 5 to 10 years will be the establishment of a value added petrochemical industry in our region. It will further diversify our economy, add significant numbers of high value jobs, and bring another level of growth to our city. It will also help to relieve the level of flaring of natural gas, which is currently limiting oil production, while also increasing royalty income to mineral owners and tax revenue to the state. And the growth of this industry will help us to grow our much needed retail base for the city and area as well.