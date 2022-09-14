“If your a local here in Watford City right now, you’re a minority,” Director of Long X Arts Foundation Jessie Veeder Scofield said. The Long X Arts Foundation was awarded $300,000 to add cultural education programming for the community.
“Watford City has a really large Hispanic population. We have people from all over the world that live in McKenzie County. We’ve seen the arts play a huge role in getting people together in a room, side by side, that have common interests, but maybe not common backgrounds.”
The opportunity to apply for the Creative Community Solutions grant came through Strengthen ND, whose focus is to make funding available for organizations that have ideas, but need that “push” to start.
“What intrigued us about this funding opportunity is it was unlike any other grant opportunity, especially for an art organization,” Scofield said. “There typically isn’t a lot of funding available for art organizations. It just isn’t out there.”
The funding will be made available to the Long X Arts Foundation over the next six years.
“With this time frame an organization could really see an idea through,” Scofield said. “That is really what Strengthen ND is all about, providing funding for organizations to see ideas through. Most of the time when you write a grant you have to lay out very specifically what your plans are and where your funding sources come from and exactly what it is going to look like. Sometimes you have an idea, but you don’t exactly know how it’s gonna play out. You just want to try it, and then your funding timeframe is short, maybe a year or even six months and that’s it.”
Scofield wrote the grant proposal based on the goal that everyone should feel like this region is “home.”
“Watford City was seeing some challenges in their community with people feeling included, feeling like they’re heard. The leadership of our community is to make sure that everyone that lives here feels that this is their home,” Scofield said. “The arts can do that. The arts can connect us in a non-threatening way and we can learn from each other in that way.”
Scofield explained that the Long X Arts Foundation is relatively new, organized in 2016, so they often do not qualify for some grant programs and funding options.
The Long X Arts Foundation offers typical art programming such as art classes, concerts, and education opportunities.
“We want to expand that arts education into arts and culture and that can look like…well, we will see what that looks like because now we have funding to explore it!” Scofield said.
Scofield explained that the Foundation is currently looking at how it can best fit into the community. She said that the Foundation was created out of a plan that came about during the height of the oil boom to help improve the quality of life for those in the region.
“What we found is the arts really connects people in Watford City, Williston, in the Bakken. We have people that live here from all walks of life and from all sorts of places,” Scofield said.
Scofield told the Williston Herald that a woman by the name of Angelica came to her with an idea for a dance class, to teach the community about Mexican Folklore dance.
“That is what the arts organization is here for, not just to develop programs based on what our Board wants but based on what our community wants,” Scofield said.
Two other women came to Scofield around the same time frame, one wanting to begin a hip hop history class to get kids and other community members to dive in and learn about the history and the other wanted to translate the community calendar into Spanish so the hispanic members of the community could have access to the information.
“The community was supportive of these three womens’ ideas, but how to fund these things was the question,” Scofield said. “We believe in paying teachers and people for their work and time. The organization is here to help artists and educators and community members see their vision come to life they want to teach.”
The Mexican Folkloric dance class idea brought to Scofield started before they received the grant, because Scofield decided to just “go for it.” Some of this newly received grant funding will go towards a structure and buying costumes for the class participants. Scofield said that almost 20 kids are currently enrolled in this class, which she said is a huge turnout for such a new program.
“They have been practicing two days a week and will be performing at our Heritage Days which totally aligns with what we had envisioned for something like this,” Scofield said.
“We celebrate our history, but we have this history that we’re creating with the people that come to us and are living in McKenzie County. They come from other parts of the world and bring with them a rich history, so this is a chance for them to showcase that,” Scofield said.