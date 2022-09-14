Long X Art Foundation
Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

“If your a local here in Watford City right now, you’re a minority,” Director of Long X Arts Foundation Jessie Veeder Scofield said. The Long X Arts Foundation was awarded $300,000 to add cultural education programming for the community.

“Watford City has a really large Hispanic population. We have people from all over the world that live in McKenzie County. We’ve seen the arts play a huge role in getting people together in a room, side by side, that have common interests, but maybe not common backgrounds.”



Tags

Load comments