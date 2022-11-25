With Thanksgiving over, now shoppers are thinking Christmas. Black Friday shopping kicks off the holiday push for many retailers.
Approximately nine months ago, wholesaler conventions and retail shows started displaying their products for the holiday season. Retail buyers attended the shows to plan their holiday merchandising strategies, while considering the current economic environment affecting many shoppers this year.
“Black Friday for us is a day we hope to have a boost in sales, but also we need to see some of our inventory walk out the door,” Lilac Lane owner Bre Staal said. “I think that small retailers feel like there is no hope for them to compete with big box stores on Black Friday, but the truth is that we don’t really have to worry about competing with them because what we offer isn’t just the product we sell. It’s also the experience and the expertise of knowing the items we sell inside and out. So when we have a deal on Black Friday, it may not compete with a big box store, but it’s unique. I think that people are more and more realizing that while big box shopping is useful and a necessary thing, small shops have stuff you can’t find anywhere else.”
While businesses plan how to move product, owners also consider how to draw shoppers into their store. This creates an advertising cost requirement. Another unique challenge business owners in Williston must consider is how to draw in shoppers during periods of inclement weather.
“The dollars stay in town, but when your weather is nice, everyone goes out of town because there’s way more variety than what we have here,” Elite Designz owner Mary Berg said. “I feel traffic’s been up. I think people shopped earlier this year.”
In this current economic environment caught between inflation and recession, it affects all aspects of the retail world from big box stores to mom and pop shops and shoppers.