Elite Designz decorated for their Black Friday shoppers

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

With Thanksgiving over, now shoppers are thinking Christmas. Black Friday shopping kicks off the holiday push for many retailers.

Approximately nine months ago, wholesaler conventions and retail shows started displaying their products for the holiday season. Retail buyers attended the shows to plan their holiday merchandising strategies, while considering the current economic environment affecting many shoppers this year.



