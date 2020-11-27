The Bank of Tioga recently announced a $10,000 grant to Divide County Economic Development Council Inc. to help jumpstart expansion efforts of a small business in the area.
The $10,000 will be directed to a private sector manufacturing and retail store looking to relocate from outside of Crosby onto the city's main street.
The Divide County Economic Development Council Inc.'s mission is to enhance the ability of individual economic development corporations or groups to resolve common problems and issues and to assist in planning and preparation for rural and urban economic development in Divide County and the surrounding area.
“The Divide County Economic Development Council is so appreciative to be awarded a $10,000 grant,” said Jerry King, DCEDC President. “Our purpose is to create new job opportunities and help enhance the economic growth and quality of life in Divide County. With this funding we will be able to continue to work towards that exact purpose. We are thankful to have the financial support to assist us with continuing our efforts in growing and diversifying the economy and quality of life in Divide County.”
DCEDC also looks to provide a Housing Fund Program including a rehabilitation fund to assist in the communities’ efforts to rehab existing homes as well as down payment assistance to bridge the gap in order for more families to qualify for lending opportunities. Likewise, DCEDC helps provide deferred/forgivable loan program for businesses who are looking to relocate from a neighboring town onto Crosby’s main street.
To learn more about The Bank of Tioga’s community reinvestment efforts visit thebankoftioga.com and to learn more or donate to the Divide County Economic Development Council, Inc. visitdividecountynd.org.