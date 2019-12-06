Tioga, ND, Dec. 4, 2019 - The Bank of Tioga, in partnership with the Tioga Economic Development Corporation, awarded $10,000 to five local businesses on Thursday, Nov. 7 as a result of REV, an event helping local business owners ‘ignite’ their business. In it’s third consecutive year, The Bank of Tioga has reinvested $30,000 to local businesses through this event.
The Bank of Tioga hosted REV, a small business pitch competition, in an effort to reinvest in local businesses and entrepreneurs. With $10,000 at stake, applicants were given 10 minutes to pitch their business ideas, with five minutes for questions from a panel of four judges. Judges included: David Grubb, President of The Bank of Tioga; Savanna Hendrickson, Credit Administrative Officer at The Bank of Tioga; Dennis Lindahl, Tioga Community Development Coordinator and KayCee Lindsey, Divide County Community Development Director.
As a result Black and Gold Dance LLC, Hygge Hills, Crosby Self Serve, In the Potter’s Hands Inc., and Northern Prairie Market were awarded funds from the event.
Black and Gold Dance LLC, owned by Shavaun and Drew Tonini, was awarded $3,500. The prize money will be used to remodel the old post office in Tioga, turning it into a dance studio. They hope to be in the new space by January 2020. These funds will help them get into the space much sooner than anticipated.
Hygge Hills received $1,750. Owner Lucy Frandsen said she plans to use the funds to build a small tractor-train to pull kids and adults around at Hygge Hills, and at local events such as the Divide County Fair, Threshing Bee, Parades, Christmas Stroll. Hank Frandsen will be building the train himself and these funds will help him buy the material to get started. Hygge Hills was also awarded REV funds two years ago, which allowed them to get the inside of their event building remodeled.
Crosby’s Self Serve was also gifted $1,750. Plans for this business’ future include new booths for the restaurant, which will help improve the atmosphere in the restaurant, noted owner Jerrica Olson.
In The Potter’s Hands Inc. was awarded $1,500. Much of their income comes from e-commerce, so owners Amy Shaw and Nick Jacobs will use their winnings to assist in their online marketing efforts, ensuring a good website setup to support their business.
Morgan Jacobs, owner, and Northern Prairie Market walked away with $1,500 to enhance their marketing campaign, which includes a rebrand of their company and launching a website. The company is passionate about providing food that is healthy and raised humanely, and the creation of their website will allow them to tell the story of how food should be raised, take online orders, and create a place where they can interact with their customers.
“The panel of judges was impressed by all of the presentations and business enhancement ideas from the small business applicants operating in the communities we serve,” said David Grubb, president and judge on the panel. “It’s exciting to be able to offer funds that will strengthen our local businesses and we look forward to hosting this event again year after year.”
The Bank of Tioga believes that a community’s success is based on the strength of its small businesses which led to the launch of REV in 2017. This annual event is hosted as a portion of The Bank of Tioga’s commitment to its community, which involves reinvesting 10 percent of its net income locally.
Applications for the The Bank of Tioga’s 2020 REV will open next summer. To learn more about REV, visit thebankoftioga.com/rev.
About The Bank of Tioga: The Bank of Tioga is a community bank that values citizenship, exceptional client service, serving as a business leader in its community. Committed to supporting local organizations, the bank reinvests a portion of their net income back to the community. The Bank of Tioga was chartered in 1951 and was acquired by TS Contrarian Bancshares Inc., an affiliate of TS Banking Group in 2014, with $350 million in assets. Branch locations Tioga and Crosby, North Dakota. For more information visit thebankoftioga.com.
About Tioga Economic Development Corporation: The Tioga Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is dedicated to promoting and expanding the economy of Tioga by working with the private sector to generate jobs and strengthen the economy by attracting business expansion and helping the established businesses that call Tioga home. Their investments in Tioga now are made with an eye towards the future.