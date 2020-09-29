Williston was officially named 2020 City of the Year by the North Dakota League of Cities during the League’s 2020 Virtual Annual Conference, Sept. 25.
The announcement was made previously by Mayor Howard Klug at the Tuesday, Aug 25 meeting of the Williston City Commission.
"This is not to be taken lightly," Klug told the Williston Herald. "(Williston) is in the running with Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Bismarck, on and on. All the board members vote on it, and they're from all parts of the state. So I'm very proud of what we've accomplished in the last year and looking forward to hoisting another banner."
In the presentation of the award to Williston, NDLC Executive Director Blake Crosby outlined the highlights of the nomination that earned the honor, specifically the Williston Basin International Airport project. The $274 million project was the first new greenfield airport to be built in the United States within the last nine years.
In a release, the League of Cities noted that a project with the scope of XWA takes commitment and a variety of partners. Those partners included the ND State Aeronautics Commission, Federal Aeronautics Administration, and the city with assistance from the Bank of North Dakota and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A loan to Williston from USDA was the largest in USDA history.
Other projects that contributed to the nomination include remodeling the Center for Development which works on growing new and existing businesses, a new wastewater treatment plant at a size to meet future needs, three new fire stations, new public works building, city hall remodeling, a number of street projects and a hiring of the city’s first city administrator to assist in coordination of projects and growth plans.
This will mark the second time in recent years that Williston had earned the City of the Year distinction.
"Two City of the Years within a five or six year period, that's pretty much unheard of." Klug said. "But, we've had a lot of stuff going on, so we got it done and I'm very proud of that."
The City of the Year Award was established in 1984 to recognize North Dakota Cities for the quality, number and progressiveness of activities undertaken in the community.