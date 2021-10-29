Many notable projects have come out of the Leadership Williston program, and the latest one is urging residents to step up and take part to help save lives.
Be The Match is the home of the world's largest and most diverse bone marrow donor registry. Registered Nurse and Leadership Williston graduate Shanda Harstad took inspiration from a family member who was diagnosed with leukemia at a young age, prompting her to ask herself what would happen if a bone marrow transplant had been needed.
That's where Be The Match comes in. Participants register and take a simple cheek swab, which is then sent to Be The Match to determine the individuals Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) count. Once that information is entered, participants become part of the bone marrow registry.
According to Be The Match, every three minutes someone in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukemia. Leukemia and other conditions affect bone marrow so that it cannot function properly. A bone marrow transplant can treat seven different types of leukemia and lymphoma, sickle cell and other types of anemias, along with many other conditions. A transplant can actually treat over 70 different diseases, both cancers and non-cancers. A bone marrow transplant could be the best treatment option, and for some patients, is the only treatment option and hope for a cure.
Be The Match uses the information they gather to try and match individuals with those in need of transplants. Being registered does not guarantee that one will be matched, and Harstad said some who participate go years without being contacted. Even if one is matched, they are not obligated to donate or continue the process. Harstad added that one of the main goals for Be The Match is to increase the diversity of donors, especially in minority populations.
Harstad set up a booth at the Williston State College Student Nurse Fair on Oct 29 to encourage donors, but added that anyone who wishes to take part can visit bethematch.org to be mailed out a cheek swab kit. She said many people are hesitant to take part, thinking it will be painful to donate if they are matched. Harstad pointed out that in many cases, donating is a simple as donating blood.