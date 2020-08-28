Leadership Williston is accepting applications for its upcoming program, granting individuals the chance to make their community a better place.
Leadership Williston was developed by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce's Partners in Education and Leadership Committee “To Train and Empower Williston’s Future Leaders.” Candidates take part in a variety of hands-on workshops led by community members, gaining knowledge on several topics including leadership skills, ethics, public speaking, county and city government, agriculture, law enforcement, tourism and Economic Development.
While taking part in the program, participants are tasked with creating a community enhancement project. The project must be something that will be a benefit to the community and help enrich the quality of life for its residents. Past projects have included Marketplace for Kids, the Spring Lake Park Dog Park, Lemonade Day, the various "Yarn Bomb" installations and the utility box wraps that can bee seen around town, a project created by City of Williston Communications Strategist and alumni Caitlin Pallai, who said she gained valuable experience in group management and public speaking.
"This program is important because the impact of the community enhancement projects is tangible and varied - from the dog park to the recent yarn bombings," Pallai told the Williston Herald. "Participants learn more about this community by meeting leaders from different sectors in a small group setting and participants can share knowledge among their cohorts, allowing for interesting discussion and networking. Many past participants have also grown into the community and have become community leaders themselves."
Recent program graduate Rochelle Villa with the Chamber said the program not only helped her develop professionally, but personally as well.
"I would encourage others to participate because this program works." she said. "I believe if you are open to learning and making positive changes in your life, you will become not only better equipped to lead, but just a better person overall."
Library Director and alumni Andrea Placher mirrored Villa's comments.
"It is truly an insightful, fulfilling and beneficial program. Money and time well spent, you will not get a personalized Williston experience like this any other way. If you want to become an active community professional, this is where it's at," she said. "I have gained so many things from Leadership Williston, but what stands out the most is the community connections. I am in regular contact with a lot of the people I graduated with. It definitely has its advantages when needing to reach out for community events, partnerships, advice, etc. I have also been able to incorporate the Library in a few Leadership Williston projects as well, which is always fun."
Ashley Oyloe with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and mastermind behind the Yarn Bomb project, said the program helps participants find a voice for their passion, and express it in a way that benefits the community at large.
"Our area is unlike any other in the world. We thrive off of so many different things like oil, small business, and most of all, community." Oyloe explained. "Through it all, we are always growing and with growth comes the opportunity for new leaders to emerge. This program allows us to find our niche and the unique opportunities that can make a difference in a community we live and work in."
Leadership Williston is accepting application until Wednesday, Sep. 23. For more information or to apply, visit www.willistonchamber.com/leadership-williston.