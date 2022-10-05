“He stays behind the flock, letting the most nimble go out ahead, whereupon the others follow, not realizing that all along they are being directed from behind.”
This excerpt from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, A Long Walk to Freedom, sparked the idea of a new concept of leadership in Harvard Business School professor, Linda Hill: leading from behind.
When you think of a leader, you often think of the person out in front, leading the way – and you are not alone. Professor Hill, however, puts the leader at the back of the pack, mentioning three key tenets: vision, innovation, and community. A writer for Chron’s small business column built on this concept, calling this “servant leader,” and adds generosity to that list.
On September 21, 2022, the Western Star Foundation, an arm of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, graduated 10 students from its Leadership Williston program under the direction of 2021 graduate, Janessa Storlie. These graduates and those that came before them exhibit exactly these traits of servant leadership.
They learned about different industries, city and county government, tourism, marketing, and so much more. They were coached by Helen Askim to hone their speaking skills. They met change-makers and leaders throughout the Williston area. And – my personal favorite part of the program – they developed projects that will better our community.
While listening to their presentations ahead of the graduation ceremony last week, I saw ideas turned into passions, passions turned into projects, and projects turned into pride in and love for Williston.
I heard how they formed new working relationships with everyone from state and city officials to an artist from Jamestown. I heard how they learned new things about their community – and taught others in the process. I heard how challenges were met, addressed, and overcome. I saw people from 10 different companies, organizations, and backgrounds come together to offer ideas and encouragement to each other, demonstrating the friendships they have formed and respect they have for each other throughout this now close-knit cohort.
I saw leaders.
They presented ideas to clean up Ecology Park (Abrianna Helstad, First State Bank & Trust); create a sledding hill in Spring Lake Park (Alex Gilbertson, Basin Brokers); create an industry-wide city cleanup (Bobby Purdy, Creedence Energy Services); clean military veteran headstones (Brandon Delvo, Williston State College); create a mural on the side of the north Grand Theatre, “Let’s All Go To the Lobby” (Devyn Cox, Economic Development/Williston Parks and Rec. District); host a Christmas formal for those involved in the Opportunity Foundation (Heather Olson, FCI Constructors); plant trees in Westlawn Park and allow the public to sponsor and dedicate them, “Plant Your Roots in Williston” (Katie Brewer, US Bank); put on a Halloween fun run, “Halloween Hustle” (Katie Sobolik, Ackerman Estvold); create an interactive community calendar, (Matthew Elbert, City of Williston Public Works & Engineering); and help prevent fraud and financial abuse against the elderly (Melissa Buness, Western Cooperative Credit Union).
These projects highlight their love for this community and desire for it to be a wonderful place to live and thrive, not just work – illustrating a key tenet of the Chamber.
This is leadership. This is taking ownership in one’s community and striving to make it better. This is what will take Williston into the future. This is vision, innovation, and generosity. This is servant leadership.
Equipped with new tools, engaged with new connections, filled with more knowledge, and confident in their new skills, these emerging leaders are set to carry this experience into their careers, their lives, and their community.
Thank you to the employers for entrusting them to us through this program.
Thank you to our program director, Janessa Storlie. Thank you to Helen Askim who gave them the confidence to speak in front of a crowd. Thank you to Debbie Richter, who has been a steadfast advocate for the program. And thank you to the community for fostering a place where these young leaders can learn and grow.
We are so excited to see all that these leaders do and how others can learn from them.
For more information about any of these projects or about the Leadership Williston program, please call the Chamber at 701-577-6000 or email wchamber@willistonchamber.com.