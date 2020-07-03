Mark LaPan has joined Interstate Engineering in Sidney as a Staff Engineer.
A recent graduate from Cornell University, Lapan holds a Master of Engineering in Geoscience with an emphasis in water chemistry of mine waste streams. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geology with a minor in Geography. Specializing in hydrology and water infrastructure, LaPan enjoys the construction and development of civil projects through the use of geological materials.
“I hope that at Interstate Engineering, I can help with a variety of projects that I can look at as something that I had a hand in completing,” said LaPan of his goals at Interstate Engineering.
Interstate Engineering is a civil engineering, surveying and planning firm headquartered in Jamestown, North Dakota. With over 100 professionals on staff, Interstate Engineering serves municipal, county, state, and tribal governments in addition to private individuals and corporations. Incorporated in 1976, Interstate Engineering has been part of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming for over 40 years.