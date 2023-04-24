Maverik gas stations and convenience stores on Friday announced the acquisition of Kum & Go from Krause Group.
There are two Kum & Go gas stations/convenience stores in Williston. In addition there is one Kum & Go in Tioga and one in Watford City.
It was not disclosed whether those locations will be impacted by the acquisition.
The Williston Herald contacted media spokespersons for Maverik and Kum & Go to learn whether any consolidation of local outlets or rebranding of the respective companies will take place in the future. However, the newspaper was unsuccessful in attempting to gain additional information from Kum & Go and Maverik about the acquisition.
"We have no comment beyond the news release at this time," stated Taylor Boland, director of communications for Kum & Go, a family-owned chain established in 1959 in Hampton, Iowa.
If successful, the acquisition is expected "to create an integrated offering across a combined footprint of over 800 units across 20 states, meeting evolving needs of a broader customer base of existing and new customers," according to a joint press release issued by Kum & Go and Maverik.
"We have long admired the Kum & Go brand," said Chuck Maggelet, president of Maverik. "We are honored to carry their legacy forward as we build on Kum & Go’s strong operating and innovation capabilities and expand our adventurous convenience experience."
Maverik, based in Salt Lake City under parent company FJ Management, reportedly operates in nearly 400 locations in 12 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Kum & Go, based in Des Moines, is a fourth-generation chain of convenience stores and gas stations. Operated by Krause Group, Kum & Go reportedly operates in more than 400 locations and numerous states including North Dakota.
"This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business," said Tanner Krause, president and CEO of Kum & Go. "My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond."
In addition to the acquisition of Kum & Go, it was announced that Maverik/FJ Management will purchase Solar Transport from Krause Group. Solar Transport is a tank truck carrier and logistics company.
Both transactions are expected to be completed in the coming months and are "subject to customary closing provisions," a press release stated.
Financial terms, including purchase prices, were not yet disclosed by any of the parties involved in the transactions.
