Kris Mrachek, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Williston, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes millennial financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Mrachek was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period.
Mrachek is part of Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
As a private wealth advisory practice, Legacy Financial Partners provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. Mrachek has 9 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.