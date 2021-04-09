Grand Forks ND – April 7, 2021 – Katie Gowan, Financial Professional, Thrivent, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) designation from The American College of Financial Services. Using the most current retirement portfolio management techniques, the RICP® advisor helps to identify retirement income needs and objectives relative to the client’s lifestyle goals in retirement. Individuals who earn an RICP® designation can provide knowledgeable advice on a broad range of retirement topics including the proper use of annuities, mitigation of risks to retirement income planning, estate issues, Social Security, health insurance, housing decisions, and income taxation.
Candidates for the RICP® designation must complete a minimum of three college-level courses and are required to pass a series of two-hour proctored exams. They must also have three years of professional experience, meet stringent ethics requirements, and participate in continuing education to maintain professional recertification. The RICP® educational curricula is one of the most complete and comprehensive programs available to financial advisors whose goal is to help their clients create sustainable retirement income. The rigorous three-course credential helps advisors master the retirement income planning focus area that is not fully covered in other professional designation programs.
Katie started with Thrivent in 2015 as a Financial Professional after years working with UND Athletics and the UND Foundation and Alumni Association. She previously attained her Series 7 and 66 licenses as well as the FIC, Fraternal Insurance Counselor, designation. Originally from Williston, N.D., Katie currently lives in Manvel with her husband and two-year-old triplets and is active in the CrossFit community.