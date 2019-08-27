Local non-profits on the area have benefited greatly from the Kasmer & Aafedt Oil Golf Tournament, receiving thousands of dollars towards helping their organizations achieve their goals.
On Aug. 3, the sixth annual tournament was held at the Links of North Dakota, bringing out dozens of teams, all working towards the goal of earning money for their chosen charity. Not your typical golf tournament, rather than paying entry fees to the golf course, golfers write the check to the non-profit of their choosing. To the charity with the most teams representing it, the tournament donates $5,000, and the winning team receives $10,000 for their charity. The non-profits involved gain the additional benefit of having the tournament fundraiser for them, with some charities receiving more than $200,000.
Everything, from the use of the course, the carts, food and prizes are all provided by Kasmer and Aafedt Oil and their tournament partners. Mayor Howard Klug prepares and serves up walleye and prime rib and local food vendors offer up tasty treats along the course. This years, the 160 golfers that took part in the tournament were able to raise $291,000 for their respective charities.
In the six years the tournament has been held, it has raised nearly a million dollars for area nonprofits, supporting organizations such as the Bethel Lutheran Foundation, the Williston Basin Skating Club, Community Connection and the Kenneth and Luella Olson Scholarships at Williston State College. John Kasmer and Tom Powers, partners in the Links and tournament organizers, spoke with the Williston Herald on why giving back to the community has always been their priority.
“We’ve always given to the people in the area,” Kasmer said. “The Powers family and the Aafedt family and my family, we’ve always been givers. We found a way that we could give the opportunity to everybody to give to nonprofits.”
“It’s not just an event held at a golf course,” Powers added. “You have to give a reason for people to want to give. It’s making something fun, making people aware and then showing them the local need. There’s a lot of money in this town, and sometimes they just need a reason to give.”
The Kasmer Aafedt Oil tournament is one of seven non-profit tournaments hosted at the Links, with each one putting thousands of dollars back into organizations. Kasmer said that over $400,000 goes back to local non-profits each year from the tournaments held.
He added that the majority of the money comes from local individuals and businesses, showing just how generous the community can be.
“People realize that this is good time to give, it’s a good way to give and people are having fun doing it.” he said.