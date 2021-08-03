The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for June have been released, showing that most sectors are meeting or exceeding 2020's numbers.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
7.7 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of June 2021, compared to 13.7 percent in 2020. The state’s unemployment is 4.4 percent, down from 6.3 percent in 2020.
Sales Tax Distributions
$6,381,318: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $2,902,302 lower than this time in 2020.
$7,360,110: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $4,574,877 from 2020.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-9.83 percent: The percentage change from 2020 first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $332,369,193 in 2021, down from $368,596,629 from the first quarter of 2020.
-10.04: The percentage change from first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $350,651,151 in 2021, a decrease from $389,800,585 in the first quarter of 2020.
Real Estate
225: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 164 in 2020.
$299,800: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $11,242 higher than the same period in 2020, which had an average price of $288,558.
Transportation
15,367: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is a decrease of 5,574 from 2020. There were 3,411 enplanements in June 2021.
Building Permits
303: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 205 in 2020. This includes permits for 16 new residential homes and four commercial properties.
$19,772,547: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up from $16,345,306 in 2020.
Births
61: Number of births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in June 2021, down from 73 in 2020.