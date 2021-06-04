The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and Williston Economic Development office hosted the 1 Million Cups gathering Wednesday, June 2, with featured speakers from MVP Sport Break and Integrity Auto and Diesel Repair.
MVP Sport Break owners Patrick Fleming and Brock Schmidt opened their sports memorabilia and trading cards business March 6, 2021, seeing an interest and need in the market.
"We couldn't find anything locally, as far as cards and memorabilia. We'd have to go the the big cities to find things like that," Schmidt explained. "So we said what the heck, let's open a card store. Let's try to get that market. We knew there was some sort of market in town for it, we just didn't know how big, small or whatever it would be."
Their shop sells a variety of trading cards for most sports, but Fleming said “The Big Three,” baseball, basketball and football, are still the most popular sellers. MVP also offers a selection of sport memorabilia including jerseys, balls, helmets and more, many with autographs and certificates of authenticity.
As collectors themselves, Fleming said he understands the excitement of opening a new pack of trading cards, hoping for the player or special card they're searching for.
"Opening cards is just a thrill, and there's a lot of people that just enjoy it," he explained. "It's a cardboard addiction, is really what it is. They like the thrill of finding their favorite player or autograph card or patch cards. It's just fun."
MVP Sport Break held their first trading card show at the shop in April, with collectors from around the area setting up to buy, sell and trade their cards and memorabilia. Schmidt said the show had a very positive response, with 12 vendors taking part. He said they hope to host another card show again sometime this fall.
MVP Sport Break is located at 2017 2nd Ave West in Williston. Visit them online at mvpsportbreak.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/mvpsportbreak to learn more.
1 Million Cups next speakers were Mitch Bogue and Nate Jorgenson, owners of Integrity Auto and Diesel Repair in Williston. Integrity Auto opened in September 2018, with four owners bringing over 40 years of combined experience to the business. Jorgenson said one of the motivating factors behind the group opening up their own shop was to provide Williston with a reputable place to have automotive work performed and attempt to reverse the negative stereotype of auto repair in the area.
In March 2021, Integrity moved into a new shop, expanding services and seeking out quality employees for their shop.
"We decided Williston needed a better place for fair, quality automotive repair." Jorgenson said. "I've seen a big need for a place that can service any make and model, and we felt pretty well suited to fit that need."
Jorgenson said the shop has been very successful thus far, with appointments booked out about four weeks in advance. He and Bogue said they are working to find the most qualified technicians available in order to fully staff the shop and lesson the wait times for their customers. Customer service, they said, is the shop's top priority.
"We're excited to continue growing our business here in Williston, and continue to support the community," Jorgenson said.
Visit Integrity Auto and Diesel Repair online at www.facebook.com/IntegrityAutoandDiesel or give them a call at 701-774-2591.
Visit www.1million cups.com/williston or www.facebook.com/1MCWST for up-to-date information and upcoming dates for 1 Million Cups events.