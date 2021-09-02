The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for July have been released, showing continuing improvement over last year's numbers in many areas.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
5.7 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of July 2021, compared to 10.5 percent in 2020, and down from 7.7 percent in June. The state’s unemployment is 3.6 percent, down from 6 percent in 2020.
Sales Tax Distributions
$8,087,226: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $2,683,945 lower than this time in 2020.
$9,062,862: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $4,296,916 from 2020.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-42.26 percent: The percentage change from 2020 first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $194,098,003 in 2021, down from $336,136,414 from the first quarter of 2020.
-42.71: The percentage change from first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $203,094,023 in 2021, a decrease from $354,524,301 in the first quarter of 2020.
Real Estate
276: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 204 in 2020.
$304,452: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $17,185 higher than the same period in 2020, which had an average price of $287,267.
Transportation
20,040: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is a decrease of 2,536 from 2020. There were 4,673 enplanements in July 2021.
Building Permits
1,147: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 280 in 2020. This includes permits for 18 new residential homes and five commercial properties.
$33,684,349: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up from $19,383,961 in 2020.
Births
61: Number of births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in July 2021, down from 72 in 2020.