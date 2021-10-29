The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce held their first Coffee and Conversations session of the fall and winter season, featuring Job Service North Dakota to speak about staffing in Williston.
Paula Hickel, Workforce Center Manager for Job Service joined the Chamber and assembled guests virtually for the session, providing some overview on staffing in the area, as well as giving some tips on how to attract and retain employees.
Hickel shared some September statistics from the state, which showed 17,519 open jobs in North Dakota, a 38 percent increase from the same time last year. Job Service reported 3,961 active resumes, a 74 percent drop from 2020. Williston falls into Region 1, where Job Service reported 1,177 open jobs, an increase of 60 percent from 2020, and 543 active resumes, 81 percent less than last year.
“Across the state, our job openings are higher than they’ve been in over five years.” Hickel said.
Hickel said the push for Job Service has been to get people back to work after the pandemic, but the focus has shifted to simply finding individuals to work. She said the numbers of people in the job pool to draw from has significantly decreased in the last year, prompting Job Service to get creative in finding ways to get people to work.
“We just have less job seekers right now, it’s just that simple.” Hickel said. “We just don’t have that many people in our labor force looking for jobs right now.”
One of the things Job Service continues to do to attract workers is hosting statewide job fairs and hiring events. The state has held eight multi-industry job fairs, featuring 320 employers. Williston held a job fair in September, with 52 employers attracting around 250 job seekers.
“I would recommend if you’re struggling to hire, that you partner with us here at Job Service,” Hickel said. “We will do what’s going to be helpful to get the information out there. We’re here to assist in reaching the job seekers and vice versa in whatever creative way we can within our means.”
Hickel the state lost over 9,000 people from the labor force in the last year, with half of those coming from our region. She added that the biggest factor for that loss is workers moving out of state. Hickel said employers should make their job openings “loud and far” in order to attract workers from all across the nation.
“If you’re struggling and seeing that you’re not getting anything, it may not just be about where you’re putting it, maybe what you’re putting out is not standing out above the others,” She explained. “Know that there is stiff competition to get that labor force.”
Hickel said employers should use a variety of methods to bring in candidates, including bolstering social media campaigns. Facebook reaches more people than any other platform, she said, and many employers use that avenue to reach their target demographics.
Employers and job seekers can learn more by visiting www.jobsnd.com.