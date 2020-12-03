JoAnn Callahan with RE/MAX Bakken Realty was selected by a vote of the members of the Western Area Builders Association as Associate of The Year.
JoAnn has received this award two of the last 3 years which speaks strongly for her participation, dedication and giving to the WABA organization. JoAnn was also the 2020 President for the Association.
Mitzi Bestall, Managing Broker for RE/MAX Bakken Realty congratulated JoAnn saying, “We are so proud of JoAnn for not just her continuous contribution to our company, but for how much she gives back to our community!”