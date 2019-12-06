The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals has recognized the exceptional performance of North Dakota’s Real Estate Agent JoAnn M. Callahan as 2019 10 Best Real Estate Professionals for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals is a third-party rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Real Estate Professionals in each state. Professionals who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOREP’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOREP’s independent evaluation. AIOREP’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves professionals’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients.
As clients should be a professional’s top priority, AIOREP places the utmost emphasis on selecting professionals who have achieved significant success in the field of Real Estate without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on professionals who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.