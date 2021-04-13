Since 1951, Jerry's Services has been serving Williston and the surrounding area. On April 9, the company celebrated 50 years as a family-owned part of the community.
Jerry's Services is part of OneCor Services, which was established in 2013. The company was founded as Jerry's Weed Control, and provides environmental services, weed control, and hydrochloric acid blending and logistics. Aside from North Dakota, OneCor operates in Montana, Wyoming, and Texas.
Dozens gathered in the shop at Jerry's Services for their 50th anniversary customer appreciation lunch, shaking hands with the generations of family who brought the company to life, and have helped keep it community-driven for the last five decades. Friends, family and long time customers enjoyed burgers, brats and more as they chatted away, mulling over the tables full of news articles, photos and awards from 50 years of service.
"It's been family-owned since 1971, and this is a chance for us to thank our customers and everyone who has been a part of this journey," Board Member Ricky Waitman told the Williston Herald. "Without having a loyal customer base and people that appreciate the service, it'd be tough to operate for 50 years."
Waitman was joined by family members Zach, Randy, Kathy and Marlene, whose husband was the Jerry behind Jerry's Services. The family shared stories, shook hands and posed for pictures with well-wishers, thanking them for being part of the celebration.
"It's been amazing," Waitman said. "Our motto has always been to treat people right, and we believe what goes around comes around. We focus on our customer relationships. Our goals have always been long term, it's never been a get-rich-quick scheme. You can see that with the people and the relationships that have been built."
Waitman said that while many things in the industry have changed over the years, but the core values of the company have remained the same, especially the importance of family. As the company and the family celebrate, Waitman said he hopes things continue to grow, and that the company remains a strong part of his family and the community for the next 50 years.
"I hope that the next picture has my sons in there, and that the generations just keep moving through," He said. "It may be here, it may be a different location, but this will always be the base of the company. I hope 50 years from now we have three shops out here instead of two. Just keep growing."
Learn more about Jerry's Services and OneCor by visiting onecor.com or www.facebook.com/JerrysServicesOfNd/