American State Bank & Trust Company President/CEO Dave Hanson announced the promotion of Jeramy Hansen to Trust Department Manager, following the recent retirement of previous Trust Manager Laurie Pederson. Hansen is a Vice President and was Assistant Trust Manager.
Hansen started with ASB&T in 2009 and soon after became part of the Trust Department, first as a Trust Account Executive, then Trust Officer. Hansen has earned several certifications, including Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, Certified Retirement Services Professional, Certified Retirement Plan Professional and will soon earn a Certified Mineral Manager certification.
Hansen has extensive experience with retirement plans, investment accounts and mineral trusts. He oversees a staff of eight.
Hanson said, "American State Bank is fortunate to have Jeramy at the helm of our Trust Department. In addition to his impressive experience and certifications, he spent several months preparing to move into this position. Our trust customers are in very good hands with his leadership of a great team.”
Hansen is a Williston native and holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of North Dakota. He is active in the Korner Lions and serves on the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church council. In his free-time he enjoys following the activities of his two children.