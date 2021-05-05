A familiar name is returning to Williston, bringing a whole new look to the establishment, while keeping the the hometown feel.
JDub’s Bar and Grill recently came under new ownership, and earlier this year the building began an extensive remodel of one of the main areas. With the remodel complete and ready to unveil, the owners unveiled a new, but old, name for the business. Going back to its beginnings, as of May 7 JDub’s will once again be known as River’s Edge.
“It’s bringing it back to its roots,” co-owner Richard Ceynar told the Williston Herald. “Some of us that are older remember being there when we were 21 or 22 and it was the River’s Edge. That’s a name that was locally owned through and through, and with the remodel we put a new face but an old name on it.”
River’s Edge will be hosting a grand opening on Friday, May 7 featuring food, music and karaoke with local musicians Chaos 901. The grand opening will kick off with ribbon cutting hosted by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the reopening and rebranding. Ceynar added that River’s Edge will have more surprises throughout the summer as they continue to expand, including opening up some outdoor seating for the summer.
Check out the latest updates on events happening at JDub’s/River’s Edge by visiting www.facebook.com/jdubsbarandgrill.