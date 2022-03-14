The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for January have been released, and numbers appear to be trending upwards for 2022.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
4.8 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of December 2021, compared to 9.7 percent in 2020. The state’s unemployment is 3.5 percent for January, down from 5.3 percent in Jan 2021.
Sales Tax Distributions
$1,267,203: The 2022 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $248,627 higher than this time in 2021.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
29.72 percent: The percentage change from 2020 third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $273,587,517 in 2021, up from $210,906,324 from the third quarter of 2020.
28.17: The percentage change from third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $291,055,145 in 2021, an increase from $227,089,515 in the third quarter of 2020.
Real Estate
35: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 18 in 2021.
$286,530: The 2022 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $29,252 higher than the same period in 2021, which had an average price of $257,278.
Transportation
3,458: 2022 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an increase from 1,450 in 2020.
Building Permits
18: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, down from 21 in 2021. This includes permits for 1 new residential homes and 1 commercial property.
$809,370: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $1,073,070 in 2020.