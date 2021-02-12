Janna Lutz joins Raymond James at American State Bank

Janna Lutz joined the staff of Raymond James Investment Services located at American State Bank & Trust Company as a sales assistant.
Financial Advisor Aaron Schmit said Lutz joins a staff that includes Financial Advisor James Laqua and Customer Service Specialist Darci Kjos.
“Janna brings a great customer service strength to the office and we look forward to our clients working with her," Schmit said. "We look forward to her obtaining her securities licenses and taking on a greater role in the future.”
Originally from Pennsylvania, Lutz is a graduate of Penn State University. Having visited North Dakota several times to spend time with her husband’s family, they decided to make the move to this area in 2011. They have three children and enjoy outdoor activities.
Lutz has previously held leadership positions with the Williston Area Builders Association, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and the CHI St. Alexius Health Foundation.