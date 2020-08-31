The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild is showing off their hard work at their major event of the season.
The biennial quilt show will be on display at the James Memorial Art Center throughout September, and is typically one of the largest events at the James, said Quilt Guild and James Board member Deana Novak. The show brings quilters from all over the area to have their work shown. Guild members work throughout the year creating pieces for the show, sharing quilts of every kind, from brightly colored floral patterns to Halloween and Harley Davidson-inspired pieces.
“The James is always excited to host the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild quilt show on even numbered years,” Novak told the Williston Herald. “The creativity and talent of this group of amazing quilters is always a huge draw into the gallery.”
This year, the show has several pieces from featured quilter Ellen Harris, who will be attending the Artists’ Reception for the show on Sep. 25.
“This year the quilt guild is honored to have Ellen Harris as the ‘featured quilter’”, Novak said. We encourage the public to stop in to visit with Ellen during the reception and get the stories behind her beautifully made quilts, as well as seeing the amazing work from many members of the guild.“
As in past years, the Quilt Guild collaborated on a special quilt together to raffle off. Tickets are $1 each and available from all members of the guild or at the reception on Sep. 25. Novak added that the guild generously donates portions of the proceeds to the James Memorial for special projects, as well as to other charity groups in the region.
Raffle tickets will be sold Sep 10 at the James for the Art & Wine Walk and Sep 19 at Art Fest. The drawing will be held on Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.The Artist reception will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the The James Memorial Art Center, located at 621 First Ave. W. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.