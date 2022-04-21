Some 47 million Americans voluntarily left their job last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in what has become known as the “Great Resignation.” As the debate continues as to whether this is a lasting workforce trend or just a blip on the radar, a new survey released last month by the data management platform Kizen shows that most office workers appear content with their current job.
According to the survey, 57% of so-called “knowledge workers,” or those who use a computer for at least 2 hours a day in their work, said they have not quit or even considered leaving their current job in the past year. An equal percentage also believe that they work the right amount of hours. Conversely, 37% of respondents considered quitting and 6% said they left their job. Of those who have considered quitting, the survey found most are young adults, people in urban areas and those going into a physical office.
"Leaders are navigating a totally new paradigm for attracting and retaining team members, and so understanding what employees value and appreciate is key," said Kizen co-founder and CEO John Winner in a news release.
Kizen (www.kizen.com) uses a no-code data platform and an intelligent business assistant to help companies streamline business processes and boost productivity.
While 24% of these workers reported no job dissatisfaction, top complaints among those who expressed some level of discontent included: workplace culture and pay (19%), issues with management and lack of opportunities to advance and recognition (16%) and lack of flexibility (12%).
Earlier this year, the Pew Research Center found that a majority of workers who quit their job last year cited low pay, no advancement opportunities and feeling disrespected at work as major reasons for leaving.
When it comes to achieving a work-life balance, the Kizen survey also found that outside of financial security and compensation, the benefits workers valued most included more flexibility for activities outside of work (15%), a sense of purpose and opportunity to serve others (12%) and having the opportunity to be around likable colleagues (10%).
"There's no one-size-fits-all approach to satisfying employees, who value different aspects of work depending on their interests and circumstances. But flexibility and a sense of purpose seem to be powerful tools for recruiting talent and building a fulfilled, happy workplace," Winner added.
As for those who quit their jobs last year, one new survey found that approximately one in five workers regretted the decision.