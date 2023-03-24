WASHINGTON — On Day 5 of the annual Dirty Dozen campaign, the Internal Revenue Service urged everyone Friday to be on alert for scammers using fake charities to dupe taxpayers, especially following major disasters.

Whether an earthquake or wildfires, good-natured taxpayers rally to help victims after an emergency or disaster by donating money. Unfortunately, scammers often try to prey on well-intentioned donors by posing as fake charities, hoping to steal money, but also personal and financial data that can be used in tax-related identity theft.



