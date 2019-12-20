The IRS has a new, online tool designed to help businesses, particularly small businesses, determine the correct amount of withholding from their workers’ paychecks.
The Income Tax Withholding Assistant for Employers is a spreadsheet-based tool that will guide businesses through the new withholding system, which is no longer based on withholding allowances. This new withholding system goes into effect on Jan. 1.
The tool is available in Microsoft Excel. It is designed to work primarily off of the redesigned 2020 Form W-4, Employee’s Withholding Certificate. At the same time, however, it can also help employers withhold the correct amount for employees who are using the previous style of W-4, which is based on withholding allowances.
Employers will be guided to enter a little key information, including pay period frequency, then will create a profile for each employee, including whether the employee submitted a 2020 Form W-4 or an older version.
After that, employers can save a separate customized copy of the file for each employee. Once that is done, the employer will just open the file each pay period, enter the gross wage or salary amount, and the tool will automatically display the correct withholding.
The new tool is available free of charge from IRS.gov. Otherwise, without the tool, employers can use the wage bracket tables found in Publication 15-T to manually figure out withholding.
“We’ve been working closely with the payroll community and other partners to make improvements in the withholding process,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “As part of this effort and based on feedback from partners, the IRS has created a new spreadsheet-based tool that’s designed to help small businesses navigate a variety of situations involving their employees to help ensure the right amount of withholding.”
Employers who already have an automated payroll system don’t need the online tool. Their system already does the same math.