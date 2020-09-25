In support of National Small Business Week – Sept. 22 to 24 – the Internal Revenue Service is emphasizing the many IRS online resources available to help small business owners and self-employed individuals handle the tax aspects of their business.
Resources in multiple languages
The IRS has a long history of providing resources in Spanish and commonly provides products in Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Russian, such as the Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center.
The Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center features links to a variety of useful tools and common forms with instructions. The Center has information ranging from how to get an employer identification number online to tips about IRS audits.
To help more people, the IRS is translating other tax resources into more languages. In the meantime, the IRS is offering basic tax information in 20 languages, including a section on filing for a business.
Resources for coronavirus tax relief
The IRS has a dedicated page on IRS.gov on Coronavirus Tax Relief for Businesses and Tax-Exempt Entities. Here, business owners can get information about credits that may apply to them, such as employer tax credits, and answers to questions frequently asked about the credits.
Other small business resources: IRS Social Media
On Thursday, September 24 at 2 p.m. Eastern, join a Twitter chat, “IRS Tips for Small Business Owners,” hosted by #IRS (@IRSnews). Get tips to help small businesses navigate the unique challenges brought forth by COVID-19. Follow along using #IRSsmallbiz
Information for small businesses is also available through all IRS social media channels, including tax tips and other resources. Spread these messages by sharing the @IRSsmallbiz, @IRSnews, @IRSTaxPros and @IRSenEspanol tweets.
Self-Employed Individual Tax Center
A resource for sole proprietors and others who are in business for themselves. This Center has many useful tips and references to tax rules a self-employed person may need to know.
Gig Economy Tax Center
A resource for people who earn income providing on-demand work, services or goods. Often, it’s through a digital platform like an app or website.
Online Learning and Educational Products
A page with tools to help taxpayers learn about taxes on their own time and at their own pace. For example, the IRS Tax Calendar for Businesses and Self-Employed has important tax dates for businesses.
IRS YouTube Video Channel
Watch videos for small businesses on the Small Business playlist.
E-News for Small Businesses
A free, electronic mail service that offers tax information for small business owners and self-employed individuals, including reminders, tips and special announcements.