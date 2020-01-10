WASHINGTON – Most taxpayers can get an early start on their federal tax returns as IRS Free File – featuring brand-name online tax providers − opens today at IRS.gov/FreeFile for the 2020 tax filing season.
Taxpayers whose adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less in 2019 – covering most people – can do their taxes now, and the Free File provider will submit the return once the IRS officially opens the 2020 tax filing season on Jan. 27 and starts processing tax returns.
“Free File online products offer free federal tax return preparation, free electronic filing and free direct deposit of refunds to help get your money faster,” said Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner. “The IRS has worked to improve the program for this year, and we encourage taxpayers to visit IRS.gov, and consider using the Free File option to get a head start on tax season.”
For 2020, the Free File partners are: 1040Now, Inc., ezTaxReturn.com (English and Spanish), FileYourTaxes.com, Free tax Returns.com, H&R Block, Intuit, On-Line Taxes, Inc., Tax ACT, TaxHawk, Inc. and TaxSlayer (English and Spanish).
Since its 2003 debut, Free File has served nearly 57 million taxpayers, saving an estimated $1.7 billion calculated using a conservative $30 tax preparation fee. Free File is a public-private partnership between the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Inc. (FFI), a consortium of tax software providers who make their Free File products available at IRS.gov/FreeFile.
Here’s how Free File works:
Go to IRS.gov/FreeFile to see all Free File options.
Browse each of the offers or use a “look up” tool to help you find the right product. Each Free File partner sets its own eligibility standards generally based on income, age and state residency. But if the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less, they will find at least one free product to use.
Select a provider and follow the links to their web page to begin a tax return.
Complete and e-File a tax return only if you have all the income and deduction records you need. The fastest way to get a refund is by filing electronically and selecting direct deposit. If you owe, use direct pay or electronic options.
Most companies provide a special offer for active duty military personnel who earned $69,000 or less. Those taxpayers can choose from any participating Free File provider regardless of the company’s other eligibility standards. Free File also can be a valuable tool for younger taxpayers or first-time filers with modest incomes as well as retirees and working families seeking to save money.
Free File providers also offer state tax return preparation, some for free and some for a fee. Again, use the “look up” tool to find the right product.
You should also know your protections under the IRS Free File program. They include:
Get a free federal tax return — As long as you qualify for the Free File federal return offer, you must not be charged for preparation and e-filing of a federal tax return.
Be protected from unnecessary fees — Other than state tax preparation fees and a possible fee if you choose to continue with tax preparation when you don’t qualify for the federal return offer, you must not be offered or solicited marketing, promotional rebates, or any other form of selling activity on the Free File company’s website.
Taxpayers using their mobile phones or tablets to do their taxes can either go directly to IRS.gov/FreeFile or they can use the IRS2Go app and select “Free Tax Help” to find information on Free File and the VITA locator tool.