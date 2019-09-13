Bismarck, N.D. – At the 2019 Annual Interstate Oil & Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC) Conference, the Intelligent Pipeline Integrity Program (iPIPE) received the Chairman’s Stewardship Award for Environmental Partnership.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, 2019 IOGCC Chairman, presented the stewardship award to iPIPE at this year’s conference.
“By harnessing the power of technology and public-private partnerships, iPIPE is making great strides toward solutions to the problem of pipeline leaks or spills within the gathering system in our state,” said Governor Burgum, who also chairs the North Dakota Industrial Commission. “We appreciate IOGCC members for recognizing the efforts made by industry and the Industrial Commission to address this important issue through innovation, and congratulations to all of the program partners.”
Since its inception in 1935, the IOGCC Commission has voiced the need for sound oil and natural gas environmental policy. In 2001, the Commission initiated the annual Chairman’s Stewardship Awards, which represent the Commission’s highest honor for exemplary efforts in environmental stewardship. The awards recognize achievement and challenge organizations, companies and individuals nationwide to demonstrate innovation, dedication and passion for our environment.
IOGCC membership is comprised of governors of oil and gas producing states, as well as appointed representatives. Other affiliates include the Dept. of Energy, Dept. of the Interior, EPA, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
“It’s an honor that the efforts of iPIPE received this recognition for innovation, dedication and passion for the environment,” said Brent Lohnes, general manager in North Dakota for Hess Corporation and iPIPE consortium partner. “With our core industry partners, iPIPE has embraced the best of new technologies and is improving the safety of pipeline operations.”
As a consortium program, iPIPE is currently actively directed by nine members and one cost-match partner, including Andeavor, DCP Midstream, Enbridge, Equinor, Goodnight Midstream, Hess Corp., Oasis Midstream Partners, ONEOK, Whiting Petroleum, and the North Dakota Industrial Commission (cost-match partner).