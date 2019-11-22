How to host an eco-friendly holiday office party

Office parties are staples of the holiday season. Whether they’re lavish affairs or more intimate gatherings, such parties tend to produce more waste than celebrants may realize.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, household waste increases by more than 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. It’s fair to assume that office holiday parties are equally wasteful, and eco-conscious party planners can take steps to cut back on that waste without affecting the celebratory nature of the festivities.
• Send e-vites in lieu of paper invitations. Many businesses invite clients and some colleagues to their holiday parties. When inviting such guests, party planners can do so via e-vites or email instead of paper invitations. EPA estimates suggest that paper products like gift wrap and shopping bags create as much as four million tons of waste each year during the holiday season. Forgoing paper invitations can help cut back on that waste and save businesses the cost of mailing invitations.
• Book a venue that values sustainability. When shopping around for venues to host the party, planners can focus their searches on establishments that have adopted various sustainable practices. Some venues may include only sustainably-sourced foods on their menus, while others might have been built entirely or largely with sustainable materials. Venues that use energy-efficient appliances in their kitchens and throughout their entertaining spaces also can be found.
• Arrange for transportation. Getting guests to and from office holiday parties is a tall task for party planners. Hosts and planners must always keep the safety of their guests in mind, and arranging for transportation can reduce the likelihood of accidents and benefit the planet at the same time. Because alcohol tends to flow freely at office holiday parties, arranging for transportation to and from the party can reduce the risk of alcohol-related traffic accidents. In addition, such arrangements reduce fuel consumption.
• Use only reusable materials. Many businesses host their holiday parties from the comforts of their own offices. In such instances, parties are often catered. Planners who want to cut back on office party waste can make sure buffet-style offerings are served on reusable plates, and that guests eat with reusable utensils. Decorate tables with reusable tablecloths that, along with dinnerware and silverware, can be used year after year.
• Decorate with the environment in mind. Decorations can be wasteful as well, especially when businesses choose new themes for their holiday parties each year. When decorating office spaces or venues for holiday parties, planners should attempt to reuse as many decorations from previous years’ festivities as possible. Store lights and other decorations, such as mistletoe, rather than discarding them after the party. When existing decorations need to be replaced, purchase eco-friendly items, such as LED lights or items made from reclaimed or sustainable materials.
Holiday office parties can be wasteful. But party planners can employ several simple strategies to make such parties more eco-friendly.