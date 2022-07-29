How much are high gas prices affecting the Upper Midwest?
Federal Reserve graphic

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Eye-popping gasoline prices in the U.S. are squeezing drivers’ wallets. But the pain at the pump is spread unevenly in the Upper Midwest.

On one extreme, you have people like Victor Dorso, a short-haul owner-operator truck driver based out of Minneapolis. Dorso’s 2003 Volvo truck averages around 5 mpg, and he drives it more than 1,000 miles in a typical week. Every increase in the price of fuel pinches Dorso’s pocketbook.



Tags

Load comments