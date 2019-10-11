I know you want the very best for your teens. And if you’re like most parents, you’d do just about anything for them. That can make for some tough decisions when it’s time to talk about paying for college.
The cost of college is one of the biggest stressors for parents (and kids) at this stage in the game.
With the way tuition costs have been skyrocketing, it seems like more and more people are relying on student loans to get through college.
All the conversations around student loans might make you feel conflicted. You might even be experiencing some guilt.
Here are three reasons you might feel guilty as a parent when it comes to your kids’ college education.
You can’t afford it
A lot of people pretend they can afford it by taking out loans to cover the cost. But that only results in you, or your kids, having a huge burden of student loan debt.
It’s actually healthier to admit your family doesn’t have the funds to pay for college. Talk with your teen about how college can still be a possibility by going to an in-state, public school.
Dream school
The only dream school is one your kids can graduate from debt-free. A degree is a degree, no matter where it’s from. The right employers are going to care far more about an employee’s skill set, work ethic, and character than where they went to school.
Funding
If you have the financial means to help your kids pay for college, and choose to bless them in that way, that’s awesome! But that shouldn’t happen at the expense of your retirement fund.
Remember, college is not a guarantee—retirement is.