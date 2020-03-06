Now that the City has been given a comprehensive action plan for Williston's housing situation, what comes next?
Dr. Troy Nash and Amy Bretall with Newmark Grubb Zimmer shared their company's recommendations, identifying ten strategies that could help the city alleviate the housing stress. One of those recommendations, the formation of a Housing Commission, has already been implemented with the intent to fine-tune the objectives within the report. Speaking to the crowd at the Williston ARC on Tuesday, March 3, Nash stated that he believed the city would need to build more than 400 homes per year for the next decade in order to meet demand.
Mark Schneider, Development Services Director for Williston, said that the city would be meeting regularly to discuss the issue, reporting back to the City Commission for approval.
"The two incentives that were tabled at the January 28 meeting are being worked on by the newly formed Housing Commission," Schneider told the Williston Herald. "We have met already, back on February 25, and will meet again March 12. We will continue to meet every 2 weeks until we have everything refined well enough to bring back to the City Commission for review and hopefully approval."
In terms of a timeline, Schneider added that he hoped the Housing Commission would be able to have a plan approved and ready to implement for the upcoming building season.
"So as far as a timeline, we intend to meet every 2 weeks and have something in-place for this years Spring building season." he said. "It feels like spring today as it is 50 some degrees, but it is still March. Typical years, home construction is getting in the ground by Mid-April or May."