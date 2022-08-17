Purchase Access

On Wednesday morning, severe thunderstorms with 50 miles per hour winds blasted through Williston, causing devastating damage for two businesses. The roof was torn off Mon-Dak Tanks Inc., traveling into neighboring business’ — Red Rock Collision Center- parking lot, landing where a Red Rock employee had stood just moments before.

“The power was the first thing to go and it kind of flickered and then the big boom,” Matt Key, a body tech at Red Rock told the Williston Herald. “I thought we got hit by lightning.”



