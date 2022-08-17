On Wednesday morning, severe thunderstorms with 50 miles per hour winds blasted through Williston, causing devastating damage for two businesses. The roof was torn off Mon-Dak Tanks Inc., traveling into neighboring business’ — Red Rock Collision Center- parking lot, landing where a Red Rock employee had stood just moments before.
“The power was the first thing to go and it kind of flickered and then the big boom,” Matt Key, a body tech at Red Rock told the Williston Herald. “I thought we got hit by lightning.”
At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, moments before the roof from Mon-Dak Tanks Inc.’s back building flew across into Red Rock’s parking lot, a Red Rock employee had been working in the very spot the roof landed.
“She was cleaning a car when it started to rain. We had her pull the car in the shop to finish up and close the garage door,” Key said. “Maybe 40 seconds prior to the roof hitting, we closed the garage door. The roof knocked over the mop bucket she was using and landed on top of it.”
Meteorologist Chauncy Schultz with Bismarck’s National Weather Service office told the Williston Herald that the storm that caused the damage developed in Montana and southern Saskatchewan overnight. Wind speeds were clocked at the airport and other places in town at 50 miles per hour, but Schultz said that it is very possible there were higher speeds in town.
This incident is not the first in roof-related woes for Mondak Tanks Inc. Tom Winzenburg, co-owner of Mondak, told the Williston Herald that six years ago the business’ roof came off and hit the ground, shattering upon impact.
“At least they built the roof better,” Winzenburg said, noting that the roof was still intact and was able to travel to Red Rock. “The insurance company owns the roof now.”