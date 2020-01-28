Hess Corporation is using a new well completion design to boost its Bakken well performance, one that the company projects will allow it increase Bakken production in 2020 while still running the same number of rigs as it did in 2019.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Hess announced 2020 capital expenditures of $3 billion ahead of its third-quarter earnings call, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29. That’s just slightly more than 2019’s capex guidance of $2.9 billion.
Nearly half of the 2020 capital expenditures, $1.375 billion, will be spent in the Bakken to continue a six-rig program that company officials estimate will net about 200,000 more barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2020.
The company plans to drill 170 new wells in the Bakken in 2020, and will bring online about 175 new wells in the same timeframe.
Bakken capital expenditures will also include some funding for investment in non-operated wells.
Hess boosted its drilling rig program in the Bakken in 2019, jumping from four rigs in 2018 to six. It also announced a new completion technique at the time — high-intensity plug and perforations — which company executives said would provide significant uplift to initial production rates.
That prediction appears to be proving itself out. In April 2019, Hess did a 24-hour test on a McKenzie County well it completed using the new technique, allowing the AM-Bombeck well in Mckenzie County to produce unrestrained. The well produced 14,662 barrels of oil equivalent in that 24 hours, according to North Dakota analyst Joel Brown, with MineralTracker.
“That was a record setter for the state, and may have been for the Rocky Mountain as well,” Brown told the Williston Herald at the time.
Gas constraints, however, have been curtailing Bakken production. Many companies have voluntarily restricted crude oil production to avoid flaring gas and bumping up against the state's flaring regulations.
With several gas plants coming online soon, including one being constructed by Hess, those gas constraints should be going away soon. That will allow the company’s new and more productive wells to produce without so much restraint.
CEO John Hess, in announcing capital expenditures for 2020, highlighted Bakken production as essential to his game plan for Hess.
“We continue to successfully execute our long term strategy, with the majority of our capital budget directed to Guyana and the Bakken -- two of the highest return investment opportunities in our industry that will become significant, long term cash generators for our company,” he said. “We are well positioned to deliver industry leading cash flow growth while also achieving significant reductions in our unit costs, which will drive margin expansion and lower our breakeven oil price to below $40 per barrel Brent by 2025.”
The company projects net production between 330,000 to 335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 over all regions, including offshore Guyana in the deepwater of the Gulf of Mexico.
Most of the remaining capital expenditures announced on Tuesday will be spent there. Production in Guyana's Liza 1 was achieved in December of 2019. Additional production is expected to come online there at Liza 2 in mid-2022.