Hess Corporation announced this week it had given out almost $100,000 in community grants and donations in 2019 for a range of short- and long-term projects in the Tioga, Ray and Stanley communities. The donations have gone to a range of organizations, including first responders, community councils and centers which include:
The Tioga Community Center, playground
The Tioga Rec Council, numerous projects
The Tioga Fire Department and Ambulance Service
Grain Palace City Rodeo (Ray)
Roughrider Rodeos
Stanley Blue Jay Boosters
“Hess has had a major presence in the Tioga and Stanley region since 1951. Consistent with our global approach wherever Hess operates we invest in more than just oil and gas but also communities,” said Brent Lohnes, Hess general manager for North Dakota. “We feel that the community grants and investments we have made to each of these organizations is truly making North Dakota a better place for families to live and businesses to thrive.”
“Hess has always been a generous partner with Tioga Fire Department and Ambulance Service,” said Randy Pederson, Tioga Fire Department and Ambulance Services treasurer. “We appreciate Hess’ willingness to assist us with the installation of a new video/audio system in our new ambulance training room.”