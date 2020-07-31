Farm Succession Planning is now one of the services offered by the Trust Department at First State Bank & Trust.
As a Certified Farm Succession Planner, Heidi Olson has the tools to help Ag Producers design a succession plan to transition the family farm or ranch business, whether it be to family members of the next generation or to determine a clear plan on how to divide and sell assets per the wishes of the farm owner(s). Heidi facilitates conversations with farm clients to create specific goals and implement plans in accordance with the owner’s vision for the future of their farm.
Taking the first step of creating and designing a plan is usually the hardest part. These may be difficult conversations to facilitate as Ag Producers may be unsure of where to start and may not yet have a vision for the future of the farm or ranch. As a Certified Farm Succession Planner, Heidi can aid the farm owner(s) in managing the process and setting up plans to achieve the desired outcome.
An agriculture base is what our Founding Fathers created this country on. Because of this, Ag Producers feel a strong tie to the land and their livestock. In addition, they have a strong desire to continue the farming business within the family and keep their legacy alive. The future of our nation’s agriculture greatly relies on the next generation of Ag Producers and their ability to access land and business assets. Creating a Farm Succession Plan is an important piece of that process. Heidi understands this more than most as she grew up on her family farm which has been in their family for 100 years. Currently, Heidi and her husband are raising their children as the fifth generation on his family farm.
Heidi Olson may be reached at 701-577-9618 or 833-579-9618